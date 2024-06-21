The summer transfer window opened a week ago and, as a result, Championship clubs have seen their squad values rise.

Leicester City and Southampton going up meant the loss of two teams with squad values of more than £100m last season. But with Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town coming down, there are still squads out there that have a lot of monetary value.

Jordan Williams is joining on a free transfer at the end of the month when his contract with Barnsley expires. The 24-year-old is worth €1m according to TransferMarkt, with the latest update coming in December. A move to the Championship and to a club where he has signed a long-term contract should see his value increase - but that won't mean too much as Pompey won't be looking to sell a player who they have only just brought in.

Teams relegated from the Premier League are afforded parachute payments, with different clubs taking different approaches to get back to the top flight. Relegation can sometimes mean a reset which can sometimes be where clubs sell some of their players for big money, and then in other cases, players just come to the end of their time and leave for nothing.

Pompey's promotion from League One will make them one of the smaller teams in the division, and they will have to operate within their means. In some cases they might not be able to compete with some clubs. But given Williams had interest from Cardiff City and West Brom, they have already shown that, with the right negotiating skills, you can see off stiff competition.

It does beg the question, though, what each clubs transfer values are? Will they help paint a picture of who should be doing what next season? Pompey, as you imagine, are one of the teams with the lowest values in the division, but that’s just the opinion of someone else.

Which clubs in the Championship have the highest, where do Pompey lie and who are the most expensive assets from every team? From first to last, here’s a full run-through, as per figures from Transfermarkt.

Oxford United - €8.78m Most valuable player: Mark Harris - €700k

Derby County - €11.95m Most valuable player: Louie Sibley - €1.8m