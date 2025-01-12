Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One former Pompey favourite is wanted by their next opponents, whilst a target joins his second club of the season.

Former Pompey forward Jed Wallace is a reported target for their next opponents Blackburn Rovers.

The Sun on Sunday is reporting that John Eustace is an admirer of Wallace, and could make a move for him they fail to land Jeffrey Schlupp. It adds that Wallace may consider heading to Ewood Pak, due to his lack of game time with the Baggies this season.

Blackburn are Pompey’s next opponents, with the two meeting in Lancashire on Wednesday (January 15). Thankfully a deal for Wallace doesn’t seem to be too far down the line, and so he’s unlikely to be turning out against the club he started with next week.

News of Blackburn’s interest comes after transfer insider DOOD claimed that West Brom were willing to listen to offers for Wallace. They did add that for any interested club, overcoming his wage demands might be a sticking point in the deal.

Jed Wallace hasn't started too many games at West Brom this season. He did play against Portsmouth at Fratton Park however. | Getty Images

Jed Wallace at West Brom

The 30-year-old is West Brom's club captain, but he hasn't had many starts to don the armband. This season, he's played in 21 matches across two competitions, but he's started only three matches. Wallace has been unable to affect any games with no goal or assist registered this term.

The West Midlands club played Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Saturday, in what was likely Chris Brunt's last game in charge. Despite many teams opting to change their teams at the weekend, Wallace still could not get a start at the Vitality Stadium. He came on with 27 minutes to go, when they were trailing 4-1.

Wallace has been a West Brom player for the last two-and-a-half seasons. He's made 116 appearances to date for them, providing 13 assists and 12 goals. His form at West Brom was consistent with six goals and eight assists in his first campaign, and then the same amount of goals but five assists in the second.

The forward could have a new lease of life at the club, as West Brom close in on the appointment of Raphael Wicky, according to the BBC. They have been without a manager since Carlos Corberan left for Valencia on Christmas Eve.

Wicky, who previously managed Young Boys in the Champions League, has seemingly come out on top in the race for the job. Rene Hake, previously an assistant to Erik ten Hag at Manchester United was the other contender, but it is Wicky who is the front-runner for the post.

Paul Dummett has gone from the Premier League to League Two in less than a year. He was linked with a move to Pompey in August. | Getty Images

Paul Dummett joins Carlisle United

In the summer, Paul Dummett was touted as a possible signing for Pompey. He was considered an option, but a move was never at a stage, where anything signifficant had developed.

John Mousinho described him as a 'fantastic' player, but admitted they weren't after Paul at that moment. He ended up joining Wigan Athletic a couple of months later, but is now on the move again.

The 33-year-old, just seven months from making an appearance in the Premier League, will now ply his trade in League Two. He's joined League Two basement side Carlisle United who are trying to avoid dropping out of the Football League.

Dummett made five appearances for Wigan, but hadn't played since December 7, and he made just one start. He joins a side that are currently seven points adrift of safety, with their EFL status at risk.