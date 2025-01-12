Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest transfer news in the Championship involving Pompey’s rivals

Pompey could hand Isaac Hayden his debut after signing him on a season-long loan from Newcastle United.

The 29-year-old joined a couple of hours before the defeat to Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup. Pompey have a trip to Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, and they will hope that Hayden can follow in the footsteps of Rob Atkinson, who made quite the impression on his debut.

Over the weekend, Brisbane Roar manager Ruben Zadkovich confirmed a bid had been accepted for in-demand forward Tommy Waddingham. Pompey are said to be interested, as well as QPR and Sheffield Wednesday, but the identity of who has been successful with their offer hasn't been revealed.

Business could pick up this weekend with the FA Cup third round ties almost over. Here's the latest news from across the division.

Joe Gelhardt will be heading to Pompey’s relegation rivals Hull City. | Getty Images

Hull City to sign Joe Gelhardt

Hull City have emerged victorious in the race to sign Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt. Our friends at the Yorkshire Evening Post are reporting that the 22-year-old will make the loan move to the MKM Stadium next week.

He's to undergo a medical on Monday, and the transfer will either be confirmed on Tuesday or Wednesday. Geldhardt was not in Leeds' match-day squad for their 1-0 win against Harrogate Town in the FA Cup.

According to Hull Live, Gelhardt is a player that Ruben Selles believes has significant potential. The Tigers boss believes he is the right fit for the brand of football he wants to bring to Humberside.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Coventry City, Derby County, Plymouth Argyle, and QPR were interested in Gelhardt along with Pompey and Hull. John Mousinho was asked about the forward in November, and said that there was 'nothing in that one' but branded him a fantastic player.

Millwall set to sell star for £14.5m

Millwall are set to sell Romain Esse to Crystal Palace for a reported £14.5m, according to the Daily Mail. Esse has been watched by the Eagles' sporting director Dougie Freedman a few times this season, and he's attracted the interest of several Premier League clubs.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said in a post on X the deal was 'almost done' after Millwall had reached a verbal agreement with Palace. A deal is in place with Millwall and Esse, and now Palace just need to iron out the final details.

Alex Neil confirmed there had been interest from Palace in his pre-match press conference, and it appears things have ramped up since then. The South London club are due to play Dagenham & Redbridge on Monday, and it will be interesting to see whether Esse features or not.

Pompey play Millwall at the end of the month at Fratton Park, and it’s looking ever likely they will be without the England under-20 international. The two meet on January 28 after the original fixture was postponed due to an electrical failure at Pompey.

Millwall have already tasted victory down on the South Coast this season, winning in the Carabao Cup with Esse scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win.

Kaide Gordon is to return to Liverpool from his loan at Norwich City. | Getty Images

Liverpool recall Norwich City forward

Kaide Gordon is set to return to Liverpool from his loan at Norwich City. The middle of the month is when most parent clubs can recall their players from their season-long loans. James Pearce from The Athletic is reporting that the plan is for Gordon to go back out on loan with several Football League teams registering an interest in signing him.

The 20-year-old has made 10 league appearances this season, with his only goal contribution coming when he netted in a 4-0 win against Hull City in early October. Gordon has made just one league start, and in the Canaries' FA Cup match against Brighton & Hove Albion, he was an unused substitute.

Norwich are planning to sign Matej Jurasek from Slavia Prague to fill in the gap left by Gordon's recall. They've agreed a €7m package according to The Pink Un to sign the Czechia international, and there's a feeling amongst Norwich that a deal can be done.