Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey claimed a vital win at Fratton Park on Wednesday, defeating Stoke City 3-1.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colby Bishop and Callum Lang made for a dream start for the hosts as they scored inside 10 minutes. Ben Wilmott pulled a goal back to cause a slight scare but Connor Ogilvie netted just a few minutes after half-time, and Stoke were unable to issue a response.

John Mousinho's men have now moved above them in the table up to 18th, and are three points above the relegation zone. There are now teams beneath Pompey, and so things are looking a bit rosier in the current league standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfers are still being worked on as the Blues navigate through a busy month in terms of fixture. Thomas Waddingham was revealed on Wednesday morning, and then Pompey went and beat the Potters. Here's the latest transfer news from across the division.

Plymouth Argyle star absent from game

Plymouth were without star Morgan Whittaker on Wednesday for their 5-0 defeat to Burnley. Despite being chosen, the 24-year-old wasn’t in the match-day squad, as the gap at the bottom of the table got bigger with Pompey now eight points clear of last place.

Whittaker has been the subject of transfer interest from an array of Championship clubs with Middlesbrough, Burnley, and Hull City all reportedly keen. The former Swansea City attacker was in attendance at Home Park, but manager Miron Muslic claimed that he didn't turn up in time, despite being picked for selection.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Muslic said: ‘Morgan is an Argyle player under contract here as long as nobody are paying the money we as an organisation demand, and paying his value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He's an Argyle player and he has responsibilities and obligations towards Argyle. Like I said, that's one of the reasons Argyle is struggling for the last months.

‘Morgan didn't show up. We had a game today and he was in the selection and he was not there, and that's everything I have to say on Morgan.’

Fally Mayulu has been linked with a move away from Bristol City. | Getty Images

Bristol City considering letting striker leave amid Stoke City's interest

Bristol City striker Fally Mayulu is of interest to Stoke City, and the Robins are considering letting him go. Mayulu has been left out of the match-day squad for the last two matches with no injury reported.

It was reported by the Daily Mirror that an offer of £2.5m had been made for the front-man but so far no bids have been made, though there is confirmed interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old joined the West Country outfit for a fee that could rise to about £2.5m, but he could already be on his way out of Ashton Gate. Mayulu has registered two goals in 15 league games this season, but Liam Manning is considering whether to move him on.

‘I know there are bits out there about Fally at the minute,’ said Manning to the Bristol Post.

"There is interest in him, it's a discussion in-house about what's best for the club and him.

‘It all depends on the options. It's probably not all on what I'd want and what's in front of us, what's best for the club, what's best for Fally, what's best for the team here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They're obviously the conversations that will happen behind the scenes. He's got interest and we'll have to see what happens.’

Hull City forward Ryan Longman is on his way out of the Championship. | Getty Images

Hull City to sell forward to Wrexham

Hull City are expected to sell winger Ryan Longman to League One promotion hopefuls Wrexham. The Daily Mirror are reporting that the Dragons have beaten off competition from Championship clubs to land Longman, who has been a long-term target for Phil Parkinson.

A six-figure deal has reportedly been agreed, and Longman will be heading to the Racecourse Ground shortly. He had six months to run on his contract with Hull, and so at least they are pocketing some money for a player that they could lose for nothing in the summer.

The 24-year-old has one goal in nine Championship games this season after returning from a loan at Millwall. Last term, Longman had three goals and three assists in 35 league matches. For the last four games, Ruben Selles hasn't included Longman in his squad, paving the way for him to make the move to Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Rowett was the man who brought Longman to The Den last season, and had been linked with him in his new job at Oxford United. In a post-match press conference on Tuesday, Rowett admitted he didn’t expect Longman to head to the Kassam Stadium.

‘He’s a player that I’ve worked with before,’ said Rowett to the BBC Radio Oxford.

‘I think he’s got obvious qualities. He was a player we were certainly interested in, but I don’t expect us to do that deal and sign that player.

‘We’ve had lots of targets and lots of deals that we’re potentially trying to get down the line. Certainly he was just one of those.’