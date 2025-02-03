This morning’s Championship transfer headlines as clubs around Pompey look to do business.

It's transfer deadline day and it looks like Pompey will be taking part in the drama.

Last night it was reported that Kaide Gordon would be heading to Fratton Park on a loan deal from Liverpool. Despite the Blues already having five loan players in their squad, the maximum an EFL team can name for a match, it appears that another will be joining them to provide a bit of a selection headache to John Mousinho.

A departure is also on the cards with Will Norris reportedly undergoing a medical after agreeing terms at Wycombe Wanderers. Pompey will be focusing on themselves but you can’t help but look at what the other teams are doing around them and wonder if any of their signings could make the difference in the relegation fight. Here’s your latest headlines from around the Championship...

Leicester City winger on his way to Cardiff City

Cardiff City have completed the signing of Will Alves on a loan deal from Leicester City until the end of the season. Alves was linked with a move to the Bluebirds a couple of days ago and an announcement is imminent.

Foxes boss Ruud van Nistlerooy was asked about the teenager on Saturday and he all but confirmed the move. ‘It’s very good for Will that he goes to play minutes in the Championship for Cardiff,’ van Nistelrooy said to BBC Radio Leicester.

‘We’ll keep an eye on him over the coming months to get him back to Leicester over the summer.’

Cardiff are getting a player that has made five appearances for Leicester’s first-team. All of which have come this season. The 19-year-old made his Premier League bow against Manchester City at the end of December, whilst he has also featured in the Carabao Cup.

With one player coming in another looks to depart. Young striker Michael Reindorf is on his way to Bristol Rovers after they hijacked his move to Notts County. The 19-year-old has made four appearances for Cardiff this term but it has been decided the best course of action is to get some valuable first-team minutes in the league below.

Cardiff City correspondent Glen Williams who works for WalesOnline says that Alves is ‘all done’ and that he expects maybe one or two more signings for the Welsh side today.

Stoke City transfer talks stall

Stoke City’s bid to sign Elie Youan from Scottish Premiership side Hibs has stalled according to Fraser Fletcher from TEAMtalk in a post on X. The Potters want to sign the winger and are ‘pushing’ to get a deal done with Youan reportedly ‘keen’ to go to Staffordshire.

The 25-year-old has a year to run on his contract at Easter Road so some form of transfer fee will have to be paid. Youan hasn’t played for the Edinburgh outfit this year and is currently injured.

‘Elie is someone that, every window, attracts attention and speculation purely because of his attributes, his qualities," manager David Gray said to the BBC at the end of January.

‘There is a lot of speculation around Elie, but at this moment in time he's still a Hibs player and until that changes, there's no real news on it.

‘He's injured at the moment, he needs to keep working hard to get himself back on the training pitch as quick as he can.

‘If he's still here [after the deadline], then brilliant. But at this point, if he's not and something comes up that we think is right for everybody involved, then we'll have to be ready to react in whatever way we think makes the club better."

Stoke have also been unsuccessful in their approach for Manchester United midfielder Ruben Curley. Football Insider is reporting that the Red Devils rejected a bid for the teenager and have no interest in letting him leave Old Trafford.

Sunderland to sign Jayden Danns

Sunderland have won the race to sign Jayden Danns on loan according to the Sunderland Echo. The 19-year-old was wanted by more than a dozen teams in the Championship this month and it appears the Black Cats have pipped the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Hull City to his signature.

Danns is to undergo a medical at the Academy of Light before finalising his move to the North East. Hull had emerged as a potential destination but given Sunderland are battling for promotion and the Tigers are in a relegation battle, the latter seemed a more attractive proposition.