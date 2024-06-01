Portsmouth are preparing for their first season back in the Championship after securing promotion with a League One title in the campaign just gone. John Mousinho ’s men were ultra-consistent in their title charge, and they can now look forward to making the step up to the second tier.

Pompey fans will be just as excited having been stuck in League One with the same stadiums over the past 12 years. Fans will already be looking forward to away trips, but how far will Portsmouth fans have to travel? Here we run you through the Championship table based on how far each team’s fans will have to travel.