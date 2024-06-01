Championship travel table: How far Portsmouth, Leeds United, Sunderland and rivals fans will have to travel next season - gallery

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 1st Jun 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2024, 18:00 BST

A look at how far Portsmouth fans will have to travel according to their Championship rivals.

Portsmouth are preparing for their first season back in the Championship after securing promotion with a League One title in the campaign just gone. John Mousinho’s men were ultra-consistent in their title charge, and they can now look forward to making the step up to the second tier.

Pompey fans will be just as excited having been stuck in League One with the same stadiums over the past 12 years. Fans will already be looking forward to away trips, but how far will Portsmouth fans have to travel? Here we run you through the Championship table based on how far each team’s fans will have to travel.

1. Derby County

Total distance to travel: 5,192. Average trip: 216 miles.

Total distance to travel: 5,206. Average trip: 217 miles.

2. West Brom

Total distance to travel: 5,206. Average trip: 217 miles.

Total distance to travel: 5,223. Average trip: 218 miles.

3. Coventry City

Total distance to travel: 5,223. Average trip: 218 miles.

Total distance to travel: 5,493. Average trip: 229 miles.

4. Stoke City

Total distance to travel: 5,493. Average trip: 229 miles.

