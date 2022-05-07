Chaos ensued at the Memorial Stadium as, after 25 minutes of added-on time, Joey Barton’s men made an instant return to the third tier.

An own goal from Oliver Lobley started the rout before Connor Taylor, Elliott Anderson and doubles from Anthony Evans and Aaron Collins secured the vital three points.

Going into the game, the Gas sat fourth in the table on 77 points with Northampton – who had a superior goal difference by five goals.

Despite the Cobblers beating Barrow 3-1, the shock seven-goal swing was enough to ensure Rovers climbed into the top three due to goals scored.

John Brady’s side raced into an early 3-0 lead after 22 minutes before Josh Kay’s strike on the verge of half-time dealt a key blow to the travelling fans.

After Anderson’s 86th minute goal for Rovers, knowing the implications, fans ran onto the pitch in the dying minutes to start the early celebrations.

With supporters failing to clear the pitch, Charles Breakspear warned he would abandon the match causing Barton and owner Wael al Qadi to plead with the fans over the tannoy.

Rovers boss Joey Barton pleaded with fans to exit the pitch.

This didn’t stop the party mood at the Memorial Stadium as Rovers survived the 25 minutes of time added on to deliver an unlikely top-three finish.

The Gas suffered a disappointing 2020-21 campaign finishing bottom of the table - 10 points adrift of safety.