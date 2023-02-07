Charlton fans warned as Portsmouth rivals brace themselves for £10m takeover by former Sunderland man

And the err of caution comes from Sunderland supporters, who are united in animosity towards their former joint-owner, who oversaw the Black Cats between 2018 and 2022.

It comes after a report from The Athletic suggested the 46-year-old was fronting a £10m swoop for the Addicks.

Methven is believed to be fronting a takeover of the south London club for the consortium, SE7 Partners, with money being pumped in by a US investor.

If successful, the businessman could be set to join former Sunderland partners Jim Rodwell, who was appointed Charlton’s CEO last year, and Ed Warwick, who recently became the Addicks’ finance director.

Methven spent four controversial years at the Stadium of Light helm alongside Madrox partner Stuart Donald, before the pair sold their shares last year.

Now with a takeover of Pompey’s League One rivals looming, Charlton supporters have been told to brace themselves by sceptical Sunderland fans on Twitter.

@Tommyesafc reacted to the news by saying: ‘Charlie Methven will destroy your club. You’re all best off protesting against this and not letting that man anywhere near your club.’

Charlton fans have been warned over their potential takeover by Charlie Methven.

Those thoughts were echoed by @DeanoCummings85, who called on further action: ‘Dear Charlton fans...... protest, immediately. Don’t let him anywhere near your football club.’

In another reply, @_Mr_Fumble gave his sympathy to Addicks fans, adding: ‘This doesn't sound healthy. Stripping away earners from the wage bill, and separating assets out. If I was a Charlton fan I'd be concerned.’

And @MiserableMackem also relayed his concern, stating: ‘I feel bad. Like really bad. Charlton fans... There is zero and I mean zero things good about this.’

But it wasn’t just Sunderland supporters who voiced their worry, with Crystal Palace fan @JOGOBONlTO getting in on the act.