Charlton v Portsmouth: Blues predicted XI and subs in pictures with returning duo expected to be in contention
Pompey return to action against Charlton Athletic tonight.
Danny Cowley’s men will look to return to winning ways in the league after three games without success.
The Blues boss has some selection issues to digest as he goes in search of three points at The Valley.
Does he continue with Connor Ogilvie operating out of position at right-back, with Joe Rafferty making significant progress in the recovery from stomach muscle surgery?
Is it time for Tom Lowery to come back into the fray, as he closes in on his return from a hamstring complaint?
Here’s how we think Pompey will line up against Ben Garner’s men.