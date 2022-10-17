News you can trust since 1877
Joe Morrell admits he would relish partnering Tom Lowery in Pompey's midfield - although concedes height could be an issue. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Charlton v Portsmouth: Blues predicted XI and subs in pictures with returning duo expected to be in contention

Pompey return to action against Charlton Athletic tonight.

By Jordan Cross
3 minutes ago

Danny Cowley’s men will look to return to winning ways in the league after three games without success.

The Blues boss has some selection issues to digest as he goes in search of three points at The Valley.

Does he continue with Connor Ogilvie operating out of position at right-back, with Joe Rafferty making significant progress in the recovery from stomach muscle surgery?

Is it time for Tom Lowery to come back into the fray, as he closes in on his return from a hamstring complaint?

Here’s how we think Pompey will line up against Ben Garner’s men.

1. Josh Griffiths - GK

No reason for the West Brom loanee not to continue between the sticks.

Photo: NationalWorld

2. Connor Ogilvie - RB

Big debate about whether Ogilvie should continue at right-back or not. The suspicion is Cowley will persevere until Rafferty is fit again.

Photo: National World

3. Michael Morrison - CB

Morrison remains an ever-present in the league so far. Could make way for Robertson if Cowley switches up the back four, but likely to start.

Photo: NationalWorld

4. Sean Raggett - CB

Nailed on to continue in the middle of the back line.

Photo: NationalWorld

