Charlton victory sets up three-horse race with Portsmouth and Oxford for last-remaining play-off spot

Jayden Stockley, right, celebrates with Chuks Aneke after scoring Charlton's first goal in their 3-1 win against Lincoln. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

That’s after Charlton convincingly won their game in hand against Lincoln 3-1 tonight and Blackpool claimed a 2-0 win against Doncaster Rovers to move into third.

The Addicks needed to beat the Imps to stand any chance of overtaking the Blues on the final day of the season.

And they did just that in style, running out impressive winners at The Valley to ensure they are just one point behind Danny Cowley’s men going into Sunday’s climax.

Pompey remain sixth on 72 points ahead of their fixture against Accrington at Fratton Park.

But breathing down their neck and ready to pounce are both Oxford and Nigel Adkins’ Charlton, who are on 71 points and now with the same number of games played.

The U’s entertain Burton at home, while the Addicks play host to champions Hull.

Oxford enjoy the better goal difference (17), with the Blues on 15, and Charlton on 13.

All games kick-off at midday.

Before tonight’s matches. Blackpool remained in reach of Pompey.

But just like Sunderland and Lincoln, they are now out of touch after they inflicted a 2-0 loss on Donny to move to 77 points.

The move takes the Seasiders up to third, which means they could face Pompey in the play-off semi-finals if current placings stay the same come the final whistle on Sunday.