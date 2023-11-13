Charlton Athletic inflicted a late blow on Portsmouth at the weekend but it was relief rather than joy for the goalscorer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth's unbeaten League One season continued at the weekend but a late Charlton Athletic equaliser meant celebrations were on hold for John Mousinho and his men.

Pompey failed to close off the game against the Addicks, with the London side making the trip back up to the capital having pinched a point from themselves in stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's your Monday morning League One round-up from around the grounds.

Charlton equaliser 'has not made everything rosey'

Portsmouth conceded a frustrating late equaliser against Charlton Athletic on Saturday but while the 93rd minute goal was met by Addicks celebrations, a stronger emotion of relief was felt by scorer Conor McGrandles.

The midfielder made his first League One appearance for Charlton this season at Fratton Park after struggling with injury and marked it with a goal that snatched a point for his side. However, McGrandles admitted that the goal 'has not just made everything rosey' amid conversations about his future at the club.

He told South London Press: “Absolutely I want to play. I want to play every game. I’ve missed too much football over the last year-and-a-half here. Every game I’m available I would love to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The kind of player I am, I’m all-action so I will put myself in positions to get the knocks I do. I wouldn’t change anything because a lot of it has been impact stuff – just unlucky. It’s been really frustrating.

“Of course [he wants to stay a Charlton player]. Who wouldn’t want to play with the players here and at this club? I know this goal has not just made everything rosey. I need to work hard because there are some really good players, especially in the midfield positions.”

Barnsley star linked with Premier League

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles has attracted interest from Championship suitors West Brom after a series of impressive performances this season, as well as Sheffield United and Burnley.

Callum Styles is turning heads in the Premier League and Championship (Image: Getty Images)

That's according to TEAMtalk with the outlet reporting that Baggies manager Carlos Corberan is keen to invest in January after a pretty barren summer transfer window. West Brom have started the season well, finding themselves 7th in the Championship, and the Barnsley 23-year-old could help kick on a playoff push. Styles spent last season at Millwall, has 16 caps for Hungary and has bagged three goals and an assist for the Tykes this term.

Carlisle United manager slams free agents 'sitting on their backside'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlisle United are facing a growing number of injury concerns and manager Paul Simpson has blasted the free agent market as he looks for a resolution to his thin squad.

Simpson admitted he had been working hard to bring players to the squad but had been left disgusted by the attitude of many stars without a club. He said: “Players seem satisfied to sit on their backside at the moment twiddling their thumbs. My career was always built on wanting to play as many games of football as I possibly could. I’m a big believer [in that].