Pompey are on the trail of Crystal Palace’s exciting attacker Jadan Raymond as they strengthen their squad for the Championship, but who is the young talent being pursued? We’ve brought together all you need to know about the rising star.

Eyes on Eagles

After spending time with Arsenal and Chelsea in his very early football days, it was Crystal Palace who landed Raymond’s signature at under-nine level. Growing up within sight of Selhurst Park and with his father spending time in the club’s academy, it was the Eagles the Londoner had a natural affinity with.

Attracting attention

Despite being just 20, Raymond has been the subject of plenty of attention in his young career already. Four years ago, he was heavily linked with a move to Leeds United with Chelsea also said to be keen. Interest emerged from the continent in the shape of Portuguese sides Vitoria Guimaraes and Benfica, along with La Liga’s Valencia. Palace managed to tie him down to a pro deal, however.

A foot in both camps

Raymond has picked up international recognition coming through the academy ranks, representing both England and Wales at age-group level. England caps have arrived with the under-16 and under-17 age groups, while with Wales he’s played at under-16 level through to their under-21s - his last outing arriving in March of last year.

Palace progression

When it comes to EFL Trophy involvement, Raymond has picked up four appearances for Palace to date - his first arriving in October 2022. His progress saw him earn a place on the bench in the Premier League, for Palace’s 0-0 draw at home to Nottingham Forest last October, while there’s been pre-season senior involvement. Raymond has been a regular for Palace in Premier League 2, with 11 outings last term, two goals and three assists. Additionally, he made six Premier League Cup appearances with one goal and was part of the under-21 squad who won the Premier League International Cup.

Eye-catcher

Profile-wise, Raymond is a direct and hard-running attacking talent comfortable playing in any of the positions behind a striker. A left footer, he has caught the eye playing as an inverted winger who can cut in from the right flank. Pompey's football operation has noted the similarities between the Palace man and Abu Kamara in terms of style of play.

January miss

Raymond first emerged as a potential option at the start of year, with the Blues pursuing a deal up until the close of the January window. There was unconfirmed sightings of the versatile attacker near to Fratton Park, but a move never got over the line with Pompey unable reach agreement over the final details of the switch with Palace in terms of sell-ons.

Staying the course

