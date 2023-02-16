As previously reported by The News, the 43-year-old was identified after impressing sporting director Rich Hughes, boss John Mousinho and chief executive Andy Cullen.

Harley has spent the last decade coaching in Chelsea’s Academy, most recently as under-23s assistant.

He also spent six months at Fratton Park as a player, featuring 26 times and scoring once before departing in January 2013 during the club’s financial problems.

The former England under-21 left-back had a long playing career which saw start at Chelsea, with future spells at Fulham, West Ham, Notts County, Watford, Burnley and Sheffield United.

Having watched Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Burton from the directors’ box, Harley was today involved in his first Pompey training session.

