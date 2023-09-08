News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Chelsea’s signing’s exciting promise to Portsmouth fans as he looks towards Derby County bow

Tino Anjorin is ready to get Pompey fans on their feet as he prepares for his bow.
By Jordan Cross
Published 8th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Blues new boy has told of his desire to excite the Fratton faithful, following his loan arrival from Chelsea.

A protracted pursuit of the attacking talent reached a successful conclusion on the eve of deadline day last week, as Pompey landed the 21-year-old on a season-long loan deal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The likes of Reading and Dutch top-flight side Volendam were headed off, as Anjorin chose Fratton Park as his destination.

Most Popular

The Poole-born player is coming back from injury issues with his eye on first building his resolve after a number of different problems, most recently suffering from an ankle issue which required surgery.

But Anjorin feels his natural game is one which has the potential to delight his new side’s fanbase.

And the England age-group international can’t wait to show the Pompey faithful exactly what he can do.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first chance to do that is likely to be at Pride Park next weekend – the first game Anjorin was targeting to be available for.

New Pompey signing Tino Anjorin is hoping to excite Pompey fans - with Derby County targeted for his bow: Pic: Portsmouth FCNew Pompey signing Tino Anjorin is hoping to excite Pompey fans - with Derby County targeted for his bow: Pic: Portsmouth FC
New Pompey signing Tino Anjorin is hoping to excite Pompey fans - with Derby County targeted for his bow: Pic: Portsmouth FC

Anjorin said: ‘I like to go past players and I like to beat players.

‘That could be with a simple body feint, stepover or anything - flicks here or there, things like that.

‘I feel like the opposition don’t know what I’m doing and that aspect makes things easier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘If they are thinking about body feints I can just literally run. It keeps them thinking.

‘Getting people on their feet is definitely something I like to do - I love it.

‘That is something I just thrive off. It’s how I play, it’s literally just how I play - I can’t wait to show that.’

Related topics:ChelseaDerby CountyPortsmouthBluesPompeyFratton Park