Chelsea’s signing’s exciting promise to Portsmouth fans as he looks towards Derby County bow
The Blues new boy has told of his desire to excite the Fratton faithful, following his loan arrival from Chelsea.
A protracted pursuit of the attacking talent reached a successful conclusion on the eve of deadline day last week, as Pompey landed the 21-year-old on a season-long loan deal.
The likes of Reading and Dutch top-flight side Volendam were headed off, as Anjorin chose Fratton Park as his destination.
The Poole-born player is coming back from injury issues with his eye on first building his resolve after a number of different problems, most recently suffering from an ankle issue which required surgery.
But Anjorin feels his natural game is one which has the potential to delight his new side’s fanbase.
And the England age-group international can’t wait to show the Pompey faithful exactly what he can do.
The first chance to do that is likely to be at Pride Park next weekend – the first game Anjorin was targeting to be available for.
Anjorin said: ‘I like to go past players and I like to beat players.
‘That could be with a simple body feint, stepover or anything - flicks here or there, things like that.
‘I feel like the opposition don’t know what I’m doing and that aspect makes things easier.
‘If they are thinking about body feints I can just literally run. It keeps them thinking.
‘Getting people on their feet is definitely something I like to do - I love it.
‘That is something I just thrive off. It’s how I play, it’s literally just how I play - I can’t wait to show that.’