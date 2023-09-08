Chelsea’s signing’s exciting promise to Portsmouth fans as he looks towards Derby County bow

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A protracted pursuit of the attacking talent reached a successful conclusion on the eve of deadline day last week, as Pompey landed the 21-year-old on a season-long loan deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Reading and Dutch top-flight side Volendam were headed off, as Anjorin chose Fratton Park as his destination.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Poole-born player is coming back from injury issues with his eye on first building his resolve after a number of different problems, most recently suffering from an ankle issue which required surgery.

But Anjorin feels his natural game is one which has the potential to delight his new side’s fanbase.

And the England age-group international can’t wait to show the Pompey faithful exactly what he can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Pompey signing Tino Anjorin is hoping to excite Pompey fans - with Derby County targeted for his bow: Pic: Portsmouth FC

Anjorin said: ‘I like to go past players and I like to beat players.

‘That could be with a simple body feint, stepover or anything - flicks here or there, things like that.

‘I feel like the opposition don’t know what I’m doing and that aspect makes things easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If they are thinking about body feints I can just literally run. It keeps them thinking.

‘Getting people on their feet is definitely something I like to do - I love it.