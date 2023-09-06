News you can trust since 1877
Pompey have targeted the trip to Derby as the moment to unleash Tino Anjorin on League One.
By Jordan Cross
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:25 BST
But the Chelsea man admitted he’s got to first concentrate on getting his fitness right before fulfilling his potential this term.

Anjorin was left out of John Mousinho’s squad for last weekend’s 3-1 win over Peterborough United at Fratton Park.

That was always the plan for the 21-year-old, after his season-long loan spell at PO4 was finally secured last Thursday.

Anjorin arrives after a 2022-23 campaign which ground to a half last September, after just nine appearances while on loan at Huddersfield.

The attacking talent was hit by a bout of glandular fever and then suffered an ankle injury, which required surgery.

That comes off the back of quad and back issues along with a broken metatarsal already suffered in the Poole talent’s formative career.

Anjorin has high hopes over what he can achieve this term – and has eyes on a Pompey bow at Pride Park after the international break on September 16.

New Pompey signing Tino Anjorin has arrived from Chelsea. Pic: Portsmouth FCNew Pompey signing Tino Anjorin has arrived from Chelsea. Pic: Portsmouth FC
New Pompey signing Tino Anjorin has arrived from Chelsea. Pic: Portsmouth FC

But he knows he has to be realistic about his ambitions in the short term.

Anjorin said: ‘I definitely want to show my talent, but listen I’ve been out out of the game for a whole year now from my injury before.

‘So right now, it’s about taking things easy and moving one step at a time.

‘Then I can gradually get back up the levels I know I can reach.

‘My ambition is to build up, become robust and play a full game..

‘But I also then want to play well for the club and do well - so it’s going to be a balance in between those things.

‘Once I become robust I feel I can then give my all to play to the best of my ability.’

