Everything you need to know ahead of Pompey's trip to Cheltenham.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick off (3pm).

Cheltenham Town team news

Cheltenham will be without Ben Williams, who is the only unavailable figure in the Robins’ side.

The 23-year-old sustained a hamstring injury following the Reds’ 3-1 triumph against AFC Wimbledon at the end of March.

Elsewhere midfielder Conor Thomas has stepped up his recovery following a calf injury.

Michael Duff admits the 28-year-old is closing in on a return to the matchday squad after further training and could return to the squad.

The Robins boss will also assess Will Colkett ahead of the tie against Pompey.

The midfielder arrived at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium in January after a spell on trial with Duff’s side and Town boss said the 25-year-old is being integrated into the squad.

Predicted line-up: Owen Evans, Will Boyle, Charlie Raglan, Sean Long, Matty Blair, Aaron Ramsey, Liam Sercombe, Elliot Bonds, Reece Hutchinson, George Lloyd, Alfie May. Subs: Scott Flinders, Lewis Freestone,Ellis Chapman, Charlie Brown, Matty Pollock, Callum Wright, Andy Williams.

Pompey team news

Pompey boss Danny Cowley reveals there are no fresh injury concerns for the trip to Gloucestershire.

Kieron Freeman (ankle) and Reeco Hackett (knee) remain sidelined until the end of the season with their respective injuries.

Louis Thompson is fit enough to feature against the Robins after his knock against Bolton on Tuesday.

Shaun Williams returned to the bench and came on for the former Norwich man in the closing stages at the University of Bolton Stadium and could make another appearance off the bench as he steps up his match fitness following a fractured back.

Predicted XI: Gavin Bazunu, Hayden Carter, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Mahlon Romeo, Joe Morrell, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Connor Ogilvie, Marcus Harness, Aiden O'Brien, George Hirst. Subs: Ollie Webber, Denver Hume, Louis Thompson, Shaun Williams, Ronan Curtis, Michael Jacobs, Tyler Walker.

What’s been said

Michael Duff

‘The squad they've got is really good. They've had a long week in terms of playing Bolton away on a Tuesday and then us away on the Saturday, but they've got that much quality in their squad they can change a few players and it won't make the team any weaker at all.

‘They are a much improved team from what they were earlier in the season in my opinion. I think it will be a tough game.’

Danny Cowley

‘The Cheltenham game will be very different to the one against Bolton because they attempt to play a 3-5-2 formation with a six and two wide eights.

‘They play on a much smaller pitch so the dynamics of the game will be different and we are respectful of that and will set up a team accordingly’

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Cheltenham Town: 2/1

1-0 8/1, 2-0 14/1, 2-1 10/1, 3-0 28/1, 3-1 22/1, 3-2 28/1

Pompey: 13/10

1-0 7/1, 2-0 10/1, 2-1 17/2, 3-0 22/1, 3-1 18/1, 3-2 28/1

Draw: 5/2

0-0 9/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Ollie Yates

Key Stats (All competitions)

Cheltenham Town

Record this season: P47 W14 D17 L16

League Position: 12th (51 points)

Top goalscorer: Alfie May (24)

Most Assists: Liam Sercombe (8)

Discipline: 79 yellow cards, 1 red card

Pompey

Record this season: P42 W17 D12 L13

League Position: 10th (60 points)

Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (11)

Most Assists: Ronan Curtis (7)

Discipline: 74 yellow cards, 3 red card

Form guide

Cheltenham Town

D 4-4 Accrington (A) – League One

L 4-1 Sheffield Wednesday (A) – League One

L 2-0 Plymouth (A) – League One

W 3-1 AFC Wimbledon (H) – League One

W 3-1 Morecambe (L) – League One

Pompey

D 1-1 Bolton (A) – League One

D 0-0 Wycombe (H) – League One

L 1-0 Plymouth (A) – League One

D 0-0 Ipswich (A) – League One

W 3-1 Crewe (A) – League One

Other fixtures (3pm kick-off unless stated)