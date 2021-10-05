The Blues have handed back their share of gate receipts to the non-league club, following last month’s Hampshire Senior Cup encounter.

In a closely fought affair at the Winklebury Sports Complex, Pompey progressed into the third round courtesy of a 5-4 penalty shoot-out success.

A total of 914 fans attended the mid-week fixture, with a large percentage made up of the Fratton faithful who had travelled to northern Hampshire.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Basingstoke have today learnt of the Blues’ decision to pass up the gate split they are entitled to.

Miller said: ‘It’s a classy gesture and it’s very much appreciated by all of us here. The game itself was a great encounter, played in great spirit and all within a terrific atmosphere.

‘Despite the eventual narrow loss on penalties, I’m sure everyone enjoyed the evening and experience, particularly with so many of their first team on show.

Pompey's Gassan Ahadme drives for goal in last month's Hampshire Senior Cup encounter with Basingstoke. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

‘The gesture typifies every encounter we had with them since the announcement of the game, the match itself and of course, this generous offer – they’ve been first class throughout.’

The Blues are yet to find out who they will face in the third round, with round two still to be fully completed.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron