Mousinho explained geography played a part in letting the former Manchester United trainee leave, as his two-year deal came to close.

And the head coach made the call not to offer the 30-year-old a new deal, in the knowledge he could secure his future with a decent agreement elsewhere.

Tunnicliffe found his fortunes revitalised after Mousinho arrived in January, after spending swathes of his time under Danny Cowley in the cold.

The manner in which he revived his Pompey career with 20 appearances after the 37-year-old came into the role formed part of the discussions, as Tunnicliffe’s stay at PO4 came to a close.

Mousinho said: ‘Tunni was excellent. When we spoke, we spoke about how he’d rejuvenated his career here at the back end of the season. He did terrifically well and started a high number of games, probably more than he or anyone around Portsmouth expected.

‘His performances were good and he was part of the side who pushed and got close to the play-offs at one point. He performed really well, but it was one in terms of Ryan being able to go and get a decent, longer-term contract somewhere at a more advanced stage of his career.

Ryan Tunnicliffe.

‘It was an easier conversation, because plenty of clubs have come knocking and asked about Ryan. So I’m sure he’ll go on and get a decent contract somewhere else and that will be a positive for this club and Ryan as well.’

Mousinho detailed how Tunnicliffe was commuting to training at Pompey from Bromley in South-east London, with that likely becoming a strain. Now the Blues head coach feels the man who made 69 appearances in his time at PO4 can find an opportunity which better suits him in terms of travel.