The striker this afternoon arrived from Accrington for an undisclosed fee to end an eventful pursuit by Danny Cowley.

Signed on a three-year deal with a club option, the Blues believe the 25-year-old can provide the cutting edge to a squad which has glaringly lacked strikers.

At one stage, Bishop appeared destined for a Championship move to Blackpool before that move collapsed.

Now Pompey’s seventh signing of the summer is eyeing earning promotion with his new club.

Bishop told Pompey’s official website: ‘Obviously we spoke a lot, I think the club kind of speaks for itself doesn’t it.

‘I’ve played here before, the atmosphere every time you come, the size of the club, it's amazing.

‘Speaking to the gaffer, the club have the same ambitions as me of pushing up the leagues, so I think it suits perfectly and hopefully together we can do that.

Colby Bishop wants to achieve promotion with Pompey. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

‘Every time I put the shirt on I’ll work as hard as I can, score goals hopefully, and I’d also like to think I’ve got a bit more to help my team-mates around me.

‘I can’t wait, coming here as an away team is mesmerising, but I can only imagine what it's like wearing these colours and this strip playing in front of them when you are one of their own.

‘I don't see why I can’t hit the ground running. I’m used to his league and I'm hoping that – with the players around me and knowing the talent in this squad – I’m going to get loads of chances.

‘I’ve got quite a few friends I played with at Accrington, they are from down here and have nothing but good words, saying how amazing it is down here.