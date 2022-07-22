And having instead landed a Fratton Park switch, he’s relishing his Pompey challenge.

Danny Cowley finally managed to capture the in-demand striker in a whirlwind week which also saw late interest from Rotherham.

A Blues bid of £500,000 was accepted by Accrington for Bishop on Sunday – only for Blackpool to intervene.

Bishop admits the lure of Championship football subsequently saw him hold talks with Michael Appleton over a possible transfer.

But he insists feeling ‘wanted’ at Pompey persuaded him to favour moving to the south coast on Thursday.

The 25-year-old told The News: ‘It has been crazy, I have never been through anything like this before in the past, it's a new experience.

‘I’d like to think I dealt with it properly. You have conversations with people and I feel I made the right decision in the end. I’m proud of how I dealt with it.

Colby Bishop insists it was his decision to reject Blackpool and join Pompey. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘When Championship clubs give you a phone call you've got to have that conversation.

‘I spoke to the manager (Cowley), I was open with him, I said “I’ve got to have these conversations”. And from those conversations I’ve ended at Pompey and am happy with my decision.

‘I wasn’t that close to joining Blackpool, financially it was basically the same. I don’t know how other people feel, but if anyone was offered Championship football then they’re going to have that conversation.

‘Honestly, there have been quite a few clubs interested over the last four or five weeks. You’ve got to sit down, think about and speak to the people who are important around you.

‘Anyone in their right mind, whether you are a plumber, an electrician, or whatever, if somebody is offering you a job then you have conversations, it’s no different to anything.

‘It’s always my decision where I go. Obviously the club (Accrington) had agreed bids with different people, but, at the end of the day, it’s my decision where to go.

‘Ultimately, you do what’s best for you – and I feel I have done. At Pompey I felt wanted and part of something which could be brilliant. I can’t wait to get started.’

Bishop had been the subject of a Peterborough bid in excess of £1m only last summer.

However, the interest was rejected by Accrington chairman Andy Holt, who felt the time wasn’t right to cash in on the former Leamington man.

Yet, with 12 months remaining on his deal this summer, a move to Pompey was given the green light.

Bishop added: ‘There was interest in the past, things didn’t materialise for certain reasons, so moving is always something I’ve had on my mind.

‘At the time it wasn’t easy to take, you want it to happen, but it didn’t and I was still an Accrington player at the time.

‘I have so much respect for the club, the only thing I could do was work hard and perform – and hopefully I did that.

‘For it to finally happen at a club like Pompey is brilliant for me.’

