Despite having 16 goals to his name this season, the summer signing from Accrington has gained some unwanted attention in recent weeks.

A glaring miss in the dying seconds of the Blues’ goalless draw at Lincoln instigated chatter among sections of the fans.

And that talk understandably intensified after the 26-year-old missed three golden opportunities in Saturday’s 4-0 hammering of Cheltenham.

On both occasions the likeable Bishop left the field of play with his confidence fading in tune with every step he took.

As a consequence, some might suggest a period out of the side might do the front man the world of good – starting with tonight’s game against Bolton.

However, according to our young Pompey reporter, Pepe Lacey, that is something Blues boss John Mousinho should resist.

Speaking on the latest edition of our Pompey Talk series, Lacey explained why he believes trust should be retained in top-scorer Bishop.

Colby Bishop has had chances to bolster his already impressive goal tally in recent games for Pompey but has failed to take the opportunities presented to him

‘I don’t think that (being left out of the side tonight) will be the case,’ he said.

‘John Mousinho really likes Colby, he’s made that clear over the past couple of weeks.

‘Yes, he should have won it at Lincoln in the last minute and he could have had a hat-trick on Saturday. And looking at Colby on Saturday, he was obviously frustrated with himself.

‘But he has been Pompey’s go-to man for goals this season. He has 12 in the league and 16 in all competitions – and he’s scored goals when Pompey could not create a single chance. He was creating chances for himself and finishing them.

‘There was plenty of criticism levelled at him on Saturday, which a lot of people thought was unfair. As I said, he’s been Pompey’s go-to man for goals. He should have scored three but he did record two assists – and two very good assists as well.

‘Off the ball as well, his hold-up play and ability to occupy defenders that shouldn’t go unnoticed either.

‘We’ve seen a different role for Colby Bishop under John Mousinho to what it was under Danny Cowley. He wasn’t as much of a physical presence up front under Cowley than what he is now. You’re okay playing him up front on his own as you can ping the ball up to him, he can hold it up and then put one of the wingers through.

‘There’s no denying, as a striker, you want goals. He’s got 16 already and there’s no doubt that he’ll get 20.

‘Mousinho is very much happy with him. Yes, the goals aren’t coming (at present) but they’re coming from elsewhere and he’s helping to provide them.’

Bishop’s last goal came four games ago in the 1-1 draw with Barnsley.

He’s only scored twice since the turn of the year – but Lacey insisted that doesn’t matter.

‘100-per-cent we retain the faith,’ he added.

‘Pompey are creating plenty more chances than what they were in January and December.

‘And with more chances being created elsewhere across the pitch, goals will come.

‘He’s a natural goalscorer – he’s scored so many goals, not just for Pompey but across his career.

‘Yes, he could have scored four goals in two games, but for people to start comparing him to John Marquis – that’s a no. He should never be compared to Marquis.

‘Yes his confidence is low, but his confidence will go even more if he’s dropped for a big game like tonight.

‘Mousinho wanted him to score on Saturday but he took him off early to rest him for tonight.

‘That shows Mousinho’s confidence in him and that he trusts him.