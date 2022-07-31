And the £500,000 hitman vowed he will continue on the goal trail this term, if the rich supply continues in the same vein witnessed in the 3-3 draw at Hillsborough.

Bishop opened his Blues goal account with a clinical header in the breathless clash with the League One title favourites.

The 25-year-old savoured the occasion in front of 2,135 delirious supporters, in a moment he explained he will forever savour.

Bishop told how the scenes exemplified why he wanted to make the move to Fratton Park from League One rivals Accrington Stanley.

The former non-league marksman thanked his new team’s followers for that, and the kind of backing he’s not experienced in his career to date.

Bishop said: ‘It felt amazing.

‘My family members were here and that is something we will never forget.

‘I’m so grateful to the Pompey fans - especially for the reception I got when I came off.

‘Hopefully I can give them many more moments like that in my time here.

‘My time at Accrington was amazing but, no disrespect to them, you don’t get that.

‘It’s very different to what I’m used to - and I want to get very used to it.

‘It pushes you on, especially when you come to places like this and they have something like 26,000 fans here.

‘When you have your supporters here and they are just as loud, it gives you that edge you need - and that pushes you on.’

On a dramatic afternoon Pompey came from behind to lead 3-2 in a dramatic period of four goals in 14 second-half minutes, before being pinned back with nine minutes remaining.

All three goals from Danny Cowley’s men arrived from impressive crosses from the right flank, with Bishop taking a central role in the latter two.

He believes he will thrive on that supply for his new team this term.

Bishop added: ‘Three goals is always good, especially away from home. Hopefully we can now carry that on.

‘Joe Pigott came up with two brilliant deliveries - the second one was like David Beckham.

'He said he felt the first one was better but the second was outstanding. I literally didn’t have to move.