Colby Bishop's remarkable 15 trophy haul after honoured with prestigious Portsmouth Player Of The Season award

Colby Bishop has been crowned The News/Sports Mail’s Pompey Player of the Season to cap a remarkable personal campaign.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 7th May 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th May 2023, 12:12 BST
Colby Bishop has been named The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season for 2022-23.Colby Bishop has been named The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season for 2022-23.
Colby Bishop has been named The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season for 2022-23.

The free-scoring striker has won all 15 supporter awards, plus the Players’ Player Of The Season from his Blues team-mates.

He becomes the 45th recipient of The News/Sports Mail accolade – and a rare recognition for a striker.

Bishop polled a staggering 70 per cent of the vote among readers to emerge as the overwhelming choice for 2022-23.

To put that in context, second-placed Joe Morrell received 8.91 per cent.

It reflects an outstanding maiden campaign in which the recruit from Accrington has netted 24 times before this afternoon’s final match against Wycombe.

Among those that voted, Bishop, Morrell and Connor Ogilvie made the top three amid 14 different nominees.

Also recognised were Sean Raggett, Marlon Pack, Matt Macey, Joe Rafferty, Owen Dale and Ryley Towler.

In addition, there were clearly some tongue-in-cheek choices, including Gavin Bazunu, Drew Talbot, Joe Devera and John Marquis.

In addition, one vote was made for Pompey’s 12th Man, with a nod to the performance of the Fratton faithful over the season.

Bishop, who succeeds 2021-22 winner Raggett, was handed the award before kick-off against Wycombe at Fratton Park.

Awards: Central branch, Chichester, Armed Forces, London, Disabled, South West, South Wales, Northern Blues, Clan Pompey, Stateside, Canada, Scandinavia, Isle of Wight and End Of Season Dinner.

