The central defender fought it out with Gavin Bazunu in a clear two-horse race, with none of their other team-mates getting above five per cent of the fan vote.

However, Raggett emerged as the clear winner with 59.5 per cent of the tally – not far from double that of second-placed Bazunu.

It’s richly deserved for the 28-year-old, who has enjoyed the best season of his Pompey career, producing consistently outstanding displays for Danny Cowley’s side, while weighing in with six goals.

The accomplishment caps a remarkable journey for the ex-Norwich loanee, who initially struggled to win over the Fratton faithful after his arrival in June 2019.

However, Raggett has gone on to amass 139 appearances and 12 goals for the Blues after establishing himself as a first-team regular over the last two seasons.

The centre-half is out-of-contract this summer and Cowley is desperate to retain the services of a pivotal performer who he previously signed at Lincoln.

Considering the size of his victory in The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season vote, clearly supporters similarly hold him in high regard.

Sean Raggett has been named as The News/Sport Mail's Player of the Season for 2021-22. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Raggett was presented with the trophy on the pitch ahead of this afternoon’s League One encounter with Gillingham.