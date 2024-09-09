It was a period those who witnessed it will never forget.

We knew we were watching a special time as Pompey sat proudly at the game’s top table in their modern heyday.

Now Blues fans and the rest of the football world are being reminded just what a glorious chapter it was in the club’s history thanks to the latest viral trend.

In fact, MILLIONS have now lapped up Pompey in their Premier League pomp - and once again seen just what a spectacular ride it was.

The ‘prime Barclays’ online movement is one which rates the mid noughties through to the early 2010s as the top flight’s heyday - and with the footage on offer from that period it’s hard to argue.

Twitter account @1899INE has been at the heart of the activity with videos of the likes of Blackburn fuelled by Norwegian Morten Gamst Pedersen, former Blues triallist Geovanni lighting up Hull and Manchester City’s Elano running game racking up the views.

But none have gained quite the traction - and love - of Pompey taking teams apart in their seven-year top-flight stay.

Posting goal compilations to music from the period has gone down a storm, with Sulley Muntari, Glen Johnson, Matt Taylor and Co doing their thing to Jack Jones’ Starz in their Eyes racking up an incredible 1.9m views.

Likewise a tribute to Benjani with The Kooks’ Around Town as the soundtrack, which featured on Fifa 15, has now been seen more than 700,000 times.

Others have been getting firmly on the bandwagon, with Pompey fan @stepfc24 spotting an obvious gap in the market and stepping up with a Lomana Lualua montage.

The huge favourite hitting goals from every conceivable angle and flipping his way through the celebrations, has been viewed a mind-boggling 1.3m times in less than 24 hours.

Of course Pompey weren’t about to miss out on the opportunity, and with such a rich pool of worldies to choose from knocked out a compilation to The Klaxons’ Golden Skans - with 1.5m views so far.

It was the sheer volume of love for Pompey off the back of the compilations which was so noticeable, with fans of different clubs clearly having a soft spot and fond memories of the Blues in this period.

Here a selection of the responses:

Come back to the Prem I beg.

@matissearmani

Benjani, Pedro Mendes, Pamarot, Matthew Taylor - streets won’t forget these ballers.

@mzakalahaduda

That Pompey team were a joy to watch on MOTD.

@BJHirsty

These kids don’t know man, there was a time Pompey could dismantle any top 4 side and make them look like a mid/relegation table club.

@cruzythgltch

Just had to be there. Pure Barclays

@goonergojic10

I know it cost you everything. I know it sent you to the brink of abyss. But surely, you look back on this as a Pompey fan and accept it was all worth it? An FA Cup. A European run. A permanent place in the heart of all Barclays lovers. You lived the dream and loved it… @WiggumCharm