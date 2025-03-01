The Hatters hadn’t won for 13 matches and were bottom before kick-off, yet claimed a comfortable 1-0 success over John Mousinho’s men to seize a relegation lifeline.
Pompey can have no complaints, not mustering a shot on target and failing to test home keeper Thomas Kaminski, who enjoyed an easy afternoon.
And here are our Pompey player ratings...
1. Nicolas Schmid - 6
Had to clear Poole’s errant backpass as it headed towards an empty net in the 19th minute. Was beaten by Clark’s goal, however, unable to keep it out. Still, handled the ball well and also strong when called upon to sweep. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Zak Swanson - 6
(Replaced by Cohen Bramall on 74 mins) Like Hayden, was declared fit following last weekend’s injury scare and did okay okay defensively. Saw barely anything of him coming forward, which reflected Pompey’s lack of the ball, especially in the first half. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Marlon Pack - 6
Diverted the ball against his own post in the build up to Luton’s opener, with Clark subsequently capitalising. Overall, however, was strong aerially and a number of crucial blocks. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Regan Poole - 7 - MOM
First start since December and, encouragingly, won his first two headers against Carlton Morris and matched up well against the striker throughout. Sparked a nervy moment on 19 minutes when he put his backpass past Schmid, with the keeper racing back to clear as it headed to an empty net. Still, coped brilliantly. Photo: Jason Brown
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.