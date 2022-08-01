Regardless, his Pompey team are far from the finished article and the head coach remains in the market for wide men.

At Hillsborough, Ronan Curtis started on the right flank, with Michael Jacobs, who netted the Blues’ second goal, on the left.

Reeco Hackett was then introduced off the bench in the 75th minute to operate on the right wing.

However, Cowley still hasn’t managed to replace Marcus Harness, following his switch to Ipswich for an undisclosed fee.

Yet he’s hopeful of securing a new arrival ahead of the Fratton Park visit of Lincoln next weekend.

He told The News: ‘The focus for us over the last 48 hours has been on the game – and rightly so.

Danny Cowley is hopeful of bringing a new winger to Fratton Park before Lincoln. Picture: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages

‘So we still need to bring some athleticism and ball carrying and one-v-one domination to the group.

‘I think if we do, then we could be all right.

‘It’s crucial to find a winger, we've got to remember what we’ve lost and, for us, it’s always to try to get better and improve.

‘It’s never easy to get better when you lose some of your best players – and that can happen.

‘Within your armoury, you would always want some pace and some ball-carrying quality, particularly when you are away from home and have to turn defence into attack.

‘I hope we can get a winger this week. It would be nice to get one.’

Connor Ogilvie, Jacobs and Colby Bishop were all on the scoresheet at Hillsborough as Pompey came within nine minutes of victory.

