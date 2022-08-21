'Gutted' Portsmouth midfielder Louis Thompson provides update on horrific injury suffered against Bristol Rovers
‘Gutted’ Pompey midfielder Louis Thompson said he’ll ‘be back stronger’ after suffering a suspected double leg break during Saturday’s 3-1 win against Bristol Rovers.
The 27-year-old took to Instagram to provide an update on the injury he suffered following a challenge from Gas midfielder Glenn Whelan in the 19th minute.
There’s been no official statement made from either the player or Pompey on the exact nature of the injury or how long he faces on the sidelines.
Thompson was provided gas and air as he lay on the edge of the Fratton Park turf in agony and immediately rushed to hospital after being stretchered off seven minutes later.
However, Thompson provided a brief update on his condition via social media and thanked everyone for the many messages of support he’s received since.
Posting a message of instagram on Sunday morning, the former Norwich man said: ‘Just another bump in the road. Gutted, but I’ll be back stronger. Thanks for your support always.’
Thompson has been unfortunate with injuries during his career but had been able to put that behind him since joining the Blues last summer on a free transfer following his decision to leave the Canaries.
With the help of Pompey’s medical team, he managed 38 appearances last season and established himself as a firm favourite with both Danny Cowley and the Fratton Park fans.
He had also featured in all five of the Blues’ League One games to date this term.
It was therefore no surprise to see both fans and team-mates post messages of support immediately after Saturday’s events – which saw Whelan escpae being sent off and Rovers boss Joey Barton defend his player for the tackle made.
And those messages have continued following Thompson’s update.
Team-mates Michael Morrison, Sean Raggett, Owen Dale, Jay Mingi, Kieron Freeman, Joe Morrell, Sean Rafferty and others have responded to the midfielder via their own Instagram accounts.
Marlon Pack wrote: ‘Big comeback pending’.
Meanwhile, on Twitter, Reeco Hackett said: ‘Absolutely gutted for Louis, an unreal teammate on and off the pitch never nice to see.
‘Let’s hope he can be back out there with us all sooner rather than later. Wish him a speedy recovery.’
Following his post-match duties, Blues boss Cowley said he would be immediately heading to the hospital where Thompson was taken to check on his condition.
At the time, Cowley said: ‘Our first thoughts are with Louis.
‘He is a very important person and an important player to this football club and we’re fearing the worst.
‘We’re worried about the extent of the injury. To me it looked like a broken tibia and fibula the way his leg crumpled
‘We know he’s in really good hands and the medical team did a really good job, but we will have to wait to confirm the extent of the injury and find out a bit more. We’re just hoping and praying it’s not as bad as it looked.’