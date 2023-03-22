CONFIRMED: Portsmouth owners reveal training ground and academy expansion plans

And Blues directors Andy Redman and Eric Eisner explained they are planning to secure land to bring the academy under one umbrella.

But the pair stated there is no imminent news, amid rumours of deals being lined up to expand the club’s footprint in the city.

Talk has circulated over the potential for agreements to buy Rugby Camp in Hilsea, which borders Pompey’s Roko base.

And chief executive Andy Cullen declared the club were looking at buying St John’s College playing fields in Farlington in January.

That is with the academy currently operating at seven different sites, which puts a drain on the set-up’s resources.

The playing field land, valued in excess of £1m is currently under offer, but The News understands Pompey are not looking to develop their interest at present.

Redman made it clear talks are ongoing with Portsmouth City Council on a range of issues, however, but was staying tight-lipped on details.

Pompey crest

He said: ‘There’s nothing to announce, so there’s really not that much to say - other than on a long-term basis, yes, we are looking to expand the land owned by the club.

‘That’s whether it’s for the training ground or other similar purposes.

‘Yes, we would prefer the academy under a lesser number of umbrellas, for sure.

‘We work with Portsmouth City Council all the time. We work with them on city land planning all the time.

Pompey are looking to expand their Roko training base, the club's owners have confirmed. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘But until there’s something to announce it would be premature of us to say anything, but it would be great to have the opportunities.

‘We’ve done a lot of work at Roko, and there has been expansion there over the years.

‘I do want to separate that from (talk of buying) rugby grounds at this moment.

‘It’s one of the many reasons we talk to the city council on a frequent basis.

‘At some point something will probably happen, but there’s nothing today.’

When it comes to expanding Pompey’s Roko base, the club’s owners are mindful of those who currently use the surrounding area.

Eisner explained the club’s relationship with the council is also important, as is the constant dialogue between the two parties.

He added: ‘We have to respect the dog walkers, the rugby players and everyone else within the city limits (who use the land).

