Pompey target Gary Mackey-Steven admitted the lure of the MLS and New York was too much to turn down as he completed his move to the Big Apple.

The former Aberdeen winger was poised to join the Blues on a free transfer, before New York City renewed their interest in the 28-year-old.

The Yankee Stadium outfit were keen to sign the Scotland international on a pre-contract agreement back in January but the move broke down.

Aberdeen were also keen to retain a player who scored 15 goals in 68 appearances for the Dons over two seasons.

Yet both Kenny Jackett and Derek McInnes’ hopes were dashed on Monday when the winger confirmed his move across the pond.

Mackay-Steven told nycfc.com: ‘I’m delighted to finally sign on the dotted line.

‘I can’t wait to hit the ground running and make my debut in the blue shirt. I can’t wait to show what I can do to the fans in Yankee Stadium.

‘The lure of playing in America and in MLS is really attractive to me. It’s always been a draw for me, it’s hard to say no. I can’t wait to get started.

‘You see NYCFC from afar and the way they play football is the way it should be played.’