Connor Ogilvie is back in Pompey's side following injury for today's trip to Rotherham. Picture - Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

The former Gillingham man has recovered from injury to take his place on the left of Danny Cowley’s back three at high-flying Rotherham this afternoon.

That sees him partner Sean Raggett and Kieron Freeman in the system, with Shaun Williams moved back into his usual central midfield slot.

The suspension of Ronan Curtis has prompted that reshuffle, with Ogilvie effectively replacing him as the sole change to the side which beat Sunderland 4-0 in their last League One outing.

It suggests Pompey could operate with a three-man central midfield, with Williams joining Ryan Tunnicliffe and Joe Morrell.

Meanwhile, with Ellis Harrison (ankle) and Paul Downing (hamstring) missing from the squad, Gassan Ahadme comes onto the bench.

There is also a return for Miguel Azeez, who has been absent from the previous two league fixtures through injury.

Pompey: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Ogilvie, Romeo, Brown, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Morrell, Harness, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Ahadme, Hackett, Hirst, Thompson, Jacobs, Azeez.

