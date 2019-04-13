Have your say

Conor Chaplin proved Pompey remains close to his heart.

The former fans’ favourite did the Blues a huge favour in the League One automatic promotion race.

Chaplin came off the bench to net the winner in Coventry’s pulsating 5-4 victory over Sunderland this afternoon.

Just two minutes after his introduction, the striker drilled home in the 79th minute to inflict a first home defeat of the season on the Black Cats.

With Pompey defeating Rochdale 4-1, it meant they moved level on points with Jack Ross’ men with just five games remaining.

And following his goal, Chaplin celebrated zealously – causing him to be booked for his antics.

It also led to chants of He’s One Of Our Own being sung throughout Fratton Park.

Gareth Evans hoped his former team-mate would do the Blues a favour.

And Chaplin heeded the wish.