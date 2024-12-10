‘Constant threat’, ‘running battle’, ‘tough going’: Jordan Cross' Portsmouth ratings from Norwich City draw

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 10th Dec 2024, 21:49 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 21:56 BST

The ratings are in from Pompey’s clash with Norwich City.

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it under the Fratton lights?

Josh Murphy was Jordan Cross' Pompey man of the match against Norwich City

1. Pompey ratings

Josh Murphy was Jordan Cross' Pompey man of the match against Norwich City | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Called into action on a number of occasions - and once again up to the challenge. Some smart stops the Austrian would be expected to make. Mixed up short and long distribution effectively - though radar was off on couple of occasions.

2. Nicolas Schmid 6

Called into action on a number of occasions - and once again up to the challenge. Some smart stops the Austrian would be expected to make. Mixed up short and long distribution effectively - though radar was off on couple of occasions. | National World

Photo Sales
Up against the Championship’s top scorer in Borja Sainz and didn’t shirk the challenge for the second. Restricted the livewire to long rangers in a dogged showing for the full 90-plus minutes

3. Terry Devlin 8

Up against the Championship’s top scorer in Borja Sainz and didn’t shirk the challenge for the second. Restricted the livewire to long rangers in a dogged showing for the full 90-plus minutes | National World

Photo Sales
Looking so much sharper before what looked an injury setback. Snapping into tackles with vigour again as the defender’s timing returns, but then came the blow of half-time withdrawal

4. Regan Poole 7

Looking so much sharper before what looked an injury setback. Snapping into tackles with vigour again as the defender’s timing returns, but then came the blow of half-time withdrawal | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthNorwich CityBlues
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice