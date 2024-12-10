Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it under the Fratton lights?
1. Pompey ratings
Josh Murphy was Jordan Cross' Pompey man of the match against Norwich City | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Nicolas Schmid 6
Called into action on a number of occasions - and once again up to the challenge. Some smart stops the Austrian would be expected to make. Mixed up short and long distribution effectively - though radar was off on couple of occasions.
3. Terry Devlin 8
Up against the Championship’s top scorer in Borja Sainz and didn’t shirk the challenge for the second. Restricted the livewire to long rangers in a dogged showing for the full 90-plus minutes
4. Regan Poole 7
Looking so much sharper before what looked an injury setback. Snapping into tackles with vigour again as the defender’s timing returns, but then came the blow of half-time withdrawal | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
