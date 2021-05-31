Controversial Wembley play-off defeat for ex-Admiral Lord Nelson pupil and Portsmouth fan as Morecambe triumph
Baffins’ Tom King suffered Wembley heartbreak at the hands of a controversial extra-time penalty.
The former Admiral Lord Nelson pupil was gunning for promotion through this afternoon’s League Two play-off final.
However, Newport County’s goalkeeper was beaten by Morecambe’s Carlos Mendes Gomes’ 107th-minute penalty in a 1-0 defeat.
It ensured the Shrimps reached League One for the first time in their history – and will now face Pompey next term.
The game’s decisive moment was mired in controversy, with referee Bobby Madley adjudging Ryan Haynes had fouled substitute John O’Sullivan.
It looked a soft decision, while appeared to have taken place outside the box, nonetheless Mendes sent King the wrong way with a right-footed penalty.
That was enough to win the match for Derek Adams’ side, who had finished one place above Newport in the League Two table.
For Pompey supporter King, it is now an uncertain summer, with his Exiles contract up for renewal.
The goalkeeper, who was raised in Baffins after moving to the city aged five, re-established himself in Newport’s side in the last month.
He has totalled 18 appearances for Mike Flynn’s side this season, while created history in January by scoring against Cheltenham, writing himself into the Guinness Book of Records.
Travelling 96.01 metres, it was the longest distance for a goal to be scored from, beating previous holder Asmir Begovic’s against Southampton in November 2013.
However, the season has now ended in disappointment for the ex-East Lodge player, who played in the same youth side as James Ward-Prowse.
King, who previously went under the surname Fry, was also on Pompey’s books as a youth player before moving to Crystal Palace at the age of 16.
That switch earned the Blues – the club he supports – compensation.
