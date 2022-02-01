With eight players heading in the opposite direction, it’s clearly been a hectic period for all involved at Fratton Park.
So, click through to see how Pompey’s winter window unfolded.
1. OUT: Paul Downing - Rochdale (loan)
Both Pompey and Paul Downing should be applauded over this loan transfer. For the former, they moved on one of their highest earners swiftly in the window, while the latter showed great professionalism to seek game time rather than a pay cheque. Picture: PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
2. OUT: Ellis Harrison - Fleetwood (permanent)
Harrison has already proved his move to Fleetwood was the right call by scoring twice in his first five games. He'd only played a bit-part role under Danny Cowley during the first half of the season and was clearly not in the Blues head coach's plans. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
3. OUT: John Marquis - Lincoln (permanent)
Marquis' stock had substantially fallen for Pompey this term, and it was the right time for him to move on. Again, with his contract expiring in the summer, Pompey should earn some credit for getting him off the books to free up space for January signings. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
4. OUT: Lee Brown - AFC Wimbledon (permanent)
It was clear to see Brown wasn't suitable in the left-wing-back role for Pompey, and his departure came soon after Denver Hume arrived on the south coast. However, he may have earned a more dignified exit to what he received after three-and-a-half years of service to the club. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages
