Coventry will be without a key figure for Wednesday’s contest against Pompey.

Head coach Frank Lampard will miss his side’s midweek Championship fixture against the Blues.

That’s after Saturday's controversial clash between the Sky Blues and Burnley, which saw the former Chelsea and Derby boss sent off after the full-time whistle.

Coventry suffered a second-successive league defeat after losing 2-1 to the Clarets on home soil. Although Haji Wright netted the hosts’ opener five minutes in, Scott Parker’s table-topping outfit were able to turn the contest around.

The fixture was full of drama after Burnley took the lead early in the second half, with the visitors slowing the fixture down - ultimately frustrating Lampard and his men.

That resulted in a number of bad-tempered and ugly incidents between players and coaches, with referee James Bell showing six yellow cards.

After the full-time whistle, the Coventry boss was far from pleased and marched over to the official, who then brandished his red card and sent off the Sky Blues boss.

Lampard now faces a one-match touchline ban, which will see him in the stands for Pompey’s visit in midweek.

As a result of his dismissal, the Sky Blues boss was also unable to face the media with assistant Joe Edwards facing the post-match questions. When asked about the 44-year-old’s sending off, he told Coventry Live: ‘I don’t know, something has obviously happened at the end of the game down in the corner of the pitch. I stayed by the benches so didn’t see or hear what happened.

‘I just came in and the guys said that Frank had been sent off, and obviously that’s why I am sitting here now. Frank has been punished so obviously the last thing I am going to do is get punished as well by talking too much about it.

‘There was clear frustration, from both teams, and I could hear that on the sidelines there. I could hear it from our supporters and no-one needs me to state that. There was a lot of frustration and when we get to these types of fixtures at this stage of the season it’s tense. But that’s how it is.’

Coventry to face Pompey without Frank Lampard

Pompey's Callum Lang has nine for the season following his four-goal blast against Coventry. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The red card will now see Lampard suspended for Wednesday evening’s crucial Championship game against Pompey.

The Sky Blues head coach will serve his one-match touchline ban against the Blues but is allowed to still be in the stands.

The fixture could have repercussions at either end of the table, with Coventry pushing for a play-off spot, while Mousinho’s troops remain in the relegation picture.

The defeat to Burnley on Saturday saw Lampard’s men drop out of the top six after two consecutive losses.

Pompey on the other hand sit 17th in the standings after late disappointment against Millwall on Saturday reduced the gap to the bottom three to four points.

The Blues won the reverse fixture 4-1 at Fratton Park but have won just two of their 20 away games in the league this season.