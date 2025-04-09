Understandably, there will be little optimism among the Fratton faithful following 15 defeats in 21 away matches for Pompey this season.

Still, Mousinho insists his team is now close to clicking on their travels and will be weighing up whether to recall Adil Aouchiche to bolster his side’s creativity.

Here is Neil Allen’s predicted Pompey line-up for the trip to Coventry Building Society Arena...

1 . GK Nicolas Schmid Pompey's undisputed number one and a player of the season contender. Has a precious habit of making big saves and sweeps up outside his box well.

2 . RB Jordan Williams His return from injury has coincided with Zak Swanson returning to the treatment room. With Terry Devlin utilised further up the pitch at present, Williams will surely keep his place against Coventry.

3 . CB Regan Poole Settled back into the side well after his latest injury stint and remains a strong performer. When Conor Shaughnessy and Rob Atkinson return, the battle for places will be interesting. But, at present, Poole is a key defensive selection.