Understandably, there will be little optimism among the Fratton faithful following 15 defeats in 21 away matches for Pompey this season.
Here is Neil Allen’s predicted Pompey line-up for the trip to Coventry Building Society Arena...
1. GK Nicolas Schmid
Pompey's undisputed number one and a player of the season contender. Has a precious habit of making big saves and sweeps up outside his box well. Photo: Jason Brown
2. RB Jordan Williams
His return from injury has coincided with Zak Swanson returning to the treatment room. With Terry Devlin utilised further up the pitch at present, Williams will surely keep his place against Coventry. Photo: Jason Brown
3. CB Regan Poole
Settled back into the side well after his latest injury stint and remains a strong performer. When Conor Shaughnessy and Rob Atkinson return, the battle for places will be interesting. But, at present, Poole is a key defensive selection. Photo: Jason Brown
4. CB Connor Ogilvie
Irrespective of the Millwall result, it was another strong performance from Ogilvie in a centre-half role until he returned to left-back after Marlon Pack's introduction. Expect him to continue keeping the left-sided centre-back role warm for Rob Atkinson. Photo: Jason Brown
