Coventry City v Portsmouth: Neil Allen's predicted line-up as Championship relegation battle ramps up

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
John Mousinho’s men have the opportunity to edge closer to Championship safety at Coventry this evening.

Understandably, there will be little optimism among the Fratton faithful following 15 defeats in 21 away matches for Pompey this season.

Still, Mousinho insists his team is now close to clicking on their travels and will be weighing up whether to recall Adil Aouchiche to bolster his side’s creativity.

Here is Neil Allen’s predicted Pompey line-up for the trip to Coventry Building Society Arena...

Pompey's undisputed number one and a player of the season contender. Has a precious habit of making big saves and sweeps up outside his box well.

1. GK Nicolas Schmid

Photo: Jason Brown

His return from injury has coincided with Zak Swanson returning to the treatment room. With Terry Devlin utilised further up the pitch at present, Williams will surely keep his place against Coventry.

2. RB Jordan Williams

Photo: Jason Brown

Settled back into the side well after his latest injury stint and remains a strong performer. When Conor Shaughnessy and Rob Atkinson return, the battle for places will be interesting. But, at present, Poole is a key defensive selection.

3. CB Regan Poole

Photo: Jason Brown

Irrespective of the Millwall result, it was another strong performance from Ogilvie in a centre-half role until he returned to left-back after Marlon Pack's introduction. Expect him to continue keeping the left-sided centre-back role warm for Rob Atkinson.

4. CB Connor Ogilvie

Photo: Jason Brown

