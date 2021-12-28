Covid puts paid to Portsmouth's clash at Plymouth Argyle as Home Park trip is latest to be postponed

General view inside Home Park Stadium ahead of the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth at Home Park, Plymouth, England on 16 November 2020.

Tomorrow’s clash at Home Park has been postponed following a Covid outbreak in the Pilgrims squad.

That means Danny Cowley’s squad have now played their last game of 2021, with their past four fixtures falling foul of the disease.

Games with AFC Wimbledon, Exeter, Oxford United and now Steven Schumacher’s side have now all gone the same way.

Cowley reported his men were due to go into the Plymouth game, with their Covid and illness issues alleviating. Pompey had 23 players train on Monday in preparation for the game.

The Blues’ next scheduled game is the trip to Cambridge United on January 3 - over three weeks since their last outing against Morecambe.

An EFL statement on Pompey’s site read: ‘Plymouth Argyle’s Sky Bet League One fixture versus Portsmouth on Wednesday, December 29 has been postponed.

‘Plymouth Argyle informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Home Park due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.

‘In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

‘In addition it will assist affected clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.

‘A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.’

