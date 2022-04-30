Cowley: Sheffield Wednesday showed soft Portsmouth how far they have to go

And Cowley believes the level of performance from the Owls served as warning over the level his team need to aspire to next season.

The Blues gave up an early lead as they suffered a 4-1 thumping at Hillsborough, as Darren Moore’s men cemented a play-off place.

Pompey’s defending was uncharacteristically shoddy, with the levels which have underpinned their fine end to the season nowhere to be seen.

And Cowley was frustrated by what he saw from his team - particularly for much of the first half.

He said: ‘It was disappointing from us.

‘It was a soft performance against the ball and we conceded three goals from set-pieces.

‘We had a really good way into the game.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

‘We had the lead and really good control in the game.

‘Once they got their first goal we found it difficult - especially up to half time.

‘I thought in the second half we played quite well and had a number of chances, but weren’t clinical and ruthless enough to take them.

‘Then we conceded the fourth goal and I thought that was unacceptable and people weren’t doing their jobs.’

After George Hirst’s fourth-minute goal, Pompey increasingly lost their way before Lee Gregory levelled in the 17th minute.

From there it was one-way traffic as Saido Berahino and Jordan Storey put the home side in control.

Pompey responded well after the break with both Aiden O’Brien and Sean Raggett hitting the woodwork, but it was George Byers who gave the scoreline an emphatic feel with four minutes remaining.

Cowley added: ‘Sheffield Wednesday are a top team with athleticism, pace and power and have players who should never, ever be playing in League One.

‘In terms of pace and power they are the best in the division.