‘Criticism is wayward’: Portsmouth boss launches impassioned backing of Norwich City loanee as he steps out of side

And the Blues boss has made it clear any negativity aimed at the Norwich City man is unjustified.

Kamara’s run of seven starts on the bounce came to an end at Reading on Saturday, but the 20-year-old maintained his record of appearing in every single match this term after his second-half introduction in the 3-2 win.

The attacking talent found some moans and groans aimed in his direction in the last home outing against Carlisle. That was followed with a strong first half against Cambridge United, before fading after the break.

Mousinho believes it’s crucial to remember the context around Kamara’s Fratton stay, with the head coach more than happy with what he’s delivering.

He said: ‘There’s a couple of things you need to remember with Abu.

‘First of all, he’s 20. Then this is his first loan and his first time out of the under-21 league.

‘Then we have relied on him far more than we would’ve anticipated, because of Anthony Scully’s injury.

Pompey boss John Mousinho has backed Abu Kamara (pictured) for the Norwich City loanee's form this season.

‘Abu has played in every, single game and he’s started seven games in a row. He’s got goals, he’s got assists and all of that when not playing in his strongest position.

‘He’s adjusted to that all brilliantly well, so when you take all of that context I’m really, really pleased with where he is. He’s a terrific, young lad and he’s developed a huge amount since we got him in the building.’

In terms of Kamara’s form, Mousinho is again happy with what he’s seeing from the Londoner.

The Pompey boss accepts there will be fluctuations in performance from a player in the embryonic stages of his senior career, but still wants him to play with attacking intent.

Mousinho added: ‘This is his first loan and these things happen, we’ve always seen it where first loans are difficult. In terms of the catalogue of first loans Abu is right up there with his success so far.

‘I said to him if he fronts up a right-back or left-back, he takes them on 100 hundred times and loses it 99 - I’ll live with that. I’ve got no problem with him wanting to be positive - I want him to get at players and it’s not always easy.