Crystal Palace attacker 'edges closer' to League One loan move as Charlton bolster squad with double signing
The latest transfer news and headlines from League 1.
Top of the table Portsmouth failed to extend their lead at the summit as they fell to a shock 2-1 defeat away to relegation strugglers Cheltenham Town. The result means that Pompey have won just one of their last four league matches - leaving them just two points ahead of Bolton Wanderers who also have two games in hand.
The January period signifies an important period of the season for John Mousinho’s side who are currently experiencing their first real blip of the season so far. Upcoming games against Leyton Orient, Fleetwood Town and Port Vale will prove significant in the coming weeks, while the January transfer window could also have a significant part to play in both the promotion race and the relegation battle.
With that in mind we have rounded up all of the latest January transfer news from League 1 - including a double transfer for Charlton Athletic and a potential League 1 loan move for a Crystal Palace attacker.
Charlton Athletic complete double January signing
Charlton Athletic have ambitions of achieving promotion into the Championship this season. However, thus far they have failed to meet expectations and are currently 13 points adrift of the play-offs in 13th position. The South-East London outfit still have plenty of time to catch up in the promotion race and have boosted their chances with two midfield signings.
Tyreeq Bakinson, who experienced promotion with Sheffield Wednesday last season, has arrived on a loan deal until the end of the season. The 25-year-old has previously played for the likes of Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town. He scored one goal in 34 appearances for Wednesday which was coincidentally a winner against Charlton last term.
Bakinson is joined by Manchester City youngster Lewis Fiorini who also arrives on a loan deal. Fiorini is a 21-year-old midfielder who is yet to make a first team appearance for the champions. Over the course of his career he has had loan spells at Lincoln City and Blackpool and has represented Scotland nine times at U21 level.
Crystal Palace attacker spotted at League One stadium ahead of potential move
Crystal Palace attacker Ademola Ola-Adebomi was spotted in attendance during Shrewsbury’s FA Cup defeat at Wrexham, according to reports from both the Shropshire Star and The 72.
Adebomi is a young attacker with great potential. In November, he fired in a hat-trick for the Eagles reserve team during a 7-1 victory over Leeds - kickstarting a month which saw him score six in total, whilst also winning the Premier League 2 Player of the Month.
The 20-year-old’s rapid rise has prompted the club to send him out on loan to gain senior experience and it appears increasingly likely that Shrewsbury will win the race to sign him on loan. Adebomi offers great versatility to the Shropshire side’s frontline - he is able to play as a centre forward but also thrives in wide areas and has been deployed on both wings during his time in Crystal Palace’s development team.