That’s the verdict of Andy Cullen, who is convinced the Blues’ policy of giving manager’s time at the helm will pay dividends.

So far five League One bosses have lost their jobs this season, in addition to Ryan Lowe quitting Plymouth to join Preston North End.

Since May 2015, Pompey have employed three managers, with Kenny Jackett and Cowley involved during Tornante’s four-and-a-half years as owners.

And Cullen is adamant the managerial environment created by Tornante can be conducive for League One success.

Cullen told The News: ‘We know that managers here get a real opportunity – and that does give you the chance to develop something for the longer term.

‘Whereas most managers are quite naturally fixated by having to achieve things instantly because they fear for their jobs, the platform the owners have created here gives the manager an opportunity to build something long-term.

Andy Cullen believes Michael Eisner's policy for giving managers time in the Pompey job can produce success for Danny Cowley. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘And I think that’s going to be really important for Portsmouth Football Club.

‘Success at football clubs I’ve worked at have been when you’ve had that stability

‘Winning promotion to the Premier League with Norwich in 2004 came on the back of Nigel Worthington having been given time, likewise Karl Robinson had a four-year spell to build at MK Dons and reached the Championship in 2015.

‘You tend to find very often you’ll get periods of success when the manager has had the opportunity to build something and take it on.

‘It’s about having that longer-term plan – and working out how we’re going to make it all happen.’

Those to depart League One clubs this season are Lee Johnson (Sunderland), Steve Evans (Gillingham), Paul Cook (Ipswich), Simon Grayson (Fleetwood) and Nigel Adkins (Charlton).

Elsewhere, Derek Adams was dismissed earlier today by Bradford, who are 11th in League Two.

Cullen added: ‘You know where you are going, you don’t get distracted or knocked off course by some of the noise that goes around a football club.

‘You have to be consistent. It doesn’t mean to say you don’t listen, but you’re focused on where you’re going.’

