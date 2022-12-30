Although he ‘accepts and understands’ adverse fan reaction during a League One run which has produced one win in 13 matches.

Conor Chaplin’s close-range leveller three minutes from time thwarted Pompey from claiming a precious three points at Fratton Park.

Instead of a maiden league win for more than two months, Cowley’s men had to settle for a 2-2 draw, despite having led twice.

At the final whistle, there were boos from some sections of the home support, reflecting fan frustration at present.

And Cowley is adamant he can empathise.

He told The News: ‘I didn’t hear that (the boos). You might have done, but I didn’t.

‘I walked around the pitch, the supporters stayed and clapped and got behind the team throughout.

Danny Cowley didn't hear the supporter boos at the final whistle of Pompey's 2-2 draw with Ipswich. Pictures: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I think anyone that was here at the game will have seen a really committed display from a team they think a lot of.

‘The supporters have been great, we are all frustrated and disappointed that we haven’t accumulated more points in recent games, we have drawn too many.

‘There are a lot of games in there we’ve drawn that we should have won and haven’t been able to quite get over the line.

‘We have to accept that and understand that, as a consequence, there naturally comes frustration because this club means an awful lot of supporters and they just want to see it do well.

‘We totally understand their frustrations and we are working really, really hard.

‘We wake up every morning wanting to be the best we can be and be successful, that’s what we strive to do.’

Pompey’s last tasted victory in League One on October 22, when they triumphed 1-0 at struggling Forest Green Rovers.

That signifies their sole league victory since a 2-0 success at Burton on September 13.