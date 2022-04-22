Pompey are favouring extending the 21-year-old’s stay, having impressed during his maiden season on the south coast.

The former Charlton and West Ham youngster has made just one appearance from the bench since arriving on a free transfer in September.

However, an encouraging loan spell at Maidenhead – which prompted Wrexham to bid for his services – coupled with progress on the training pitch, has convinced Cowley to keep the midfielder.

Although out of contract in the summer, Pompey possess an option, enabling them to extend Mingi’s stay by an additional 12 months, while the Blues may instead opt to table fresh terms.

Regardless, Cowley has made it clear he wants to retain the promising performer.

He told The News: ‘Jay is talented and can be whatever he wants to be.

‘He has some attributes that we can’t give, such as pace, power, the ability to cover the ground and put the fires out.

‘He’s very good in the defensive transition and we are working hard on his technical ability off both feet, receiving and passing skills, his tactical understanding of how to receive the ball and how to find his own space.

‘Like I have said to Jay on numerous occasions, he likes the thought of being a professional - if he really wants it he has to dedicate and commit to it.

‘I like to keep all my young players who are on an upward curve, like Jay is.

‘I am a coach that likes working with young players. I like the energy and enthusiasm they bring and the favourite part of my job is helping them develop and improve.’

Mingi’s sole first-team involvement was a cameo from the bench in March’s 4-0 triumph over Accrington.

However, he has been named among Pompey’s substitutes in 12 of their last 13 League One fixtures – and will be hoping for more outings in the final three games.

Cowley added: ‘Jay must continue trying to improve, continue trying to develop.

‘Unfortunately he had a good loan at Maidenhead which was cut short with a dislocated shoulder.

‘We really wanted him to go out on loan in the second half of the season and that would have been good for his development, because there’s nothing better than playing.

‘But he’s still had some exposure being in and around our first-team.’

