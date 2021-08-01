Former Norwich man Louis Thompson is currently trialling for Pompey - and featured off the bench in Saturday's 2-0 win over Peterborough. Picture: Joe Pepler

That’s the verdict of the Blues’ head coach as he weighs up a permanent deal for the triallist.

Thompson has been a free agent after leaving Norwich by mutual consent a week ago following a torrid time with injury.

Having been at Fratton Park since Thursday, he was handed 17 minutes from the bench in Saturday’s 2-0 success over Peterborough.

And while Cowley has no doubts over the 26-year-old’s talents, he wants to be convinced of Thompson’s availability on a regular basis.

Pompey’s boss told The News: ‘Nathan Thompson had a bit of banter with John (Marquis)!

‘I’m sure our supporters are educated, they know Nathan Thompson is a good player – as is Louis.

‘We are taking a look to see where he is physically before we make a judgement call on whether he is right for our squad.

‘We know Louis is a top player, there’s no doubt he’s going to be a top League One player. It’s just about whether it’s a good fit for us.

‘Is he physically robust enough to be able to suck up the games? When you’re a small squad, you need players that are going to be robust enough to play game in, game out.

‘It has been so stop-start for him, hasn't it. It’s been bad luck, a lot of it has been different injuries, he’s had a shoulder injury, then he’s had lots of other injuries.

‘He’s never really been able to get fluency with his performances.

‘Sometimes that happens, especially if you are a young player on the periphery of a Norwich team, which he was. He was out on loan, so your training routine keeps changing.

‘The human body likes routine and flow. When you don’t get that and it keeps changing, then sometimes it reacts poorly – and that’s probably what has happened to Louis.’

Thompson made 16 appearances for Norwich after joining from Swindon in September 2014.

During that period, he has also featured in loan spells at Swindon (three), MK Dons (two) and Shrewsbury.

In total, the central midfielder has made 110 appearances in the seven years, albeit a tally massively impacted by two Achilles injuries.

He most recently turned out for MK Dons last term, yet made just seven League One starts during his season-long loan.

Pompey chief executive Andy Cullen worked at the Dons at the time – and now Thompson has reunited with him at Fratton Park.

Cowley added: ‘Louis arrived on Thursday and we will speak on a regular basis. He will certainly stay next week.

‘We are hoping he will play against Bournemouth under-21s on Tuesday.’

