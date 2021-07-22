Pompey triallist Brandon Mason puts in excellent block to thwart Bristol City's Andreas Weimann. Picture: Rogan/JMP

The Coventry left-back this week arrived at Fratton Park on trial, featuring in Tuesday’s 3-3 draw at Bristol City.

According to Cowley, the 23-year-old is available either on a loan or permanent deal from the Championship club.

Certainly Coventry are keen to offload the out-of-favour Mason this summer, following 46 appearances in three seasons.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Cowley is adamant he wants a sustained look at the attacking full-back before potentially committing.

He told The News: ‘He did just fine against Bristol City.

‘He’s an athletic, overlapping full-back with good technical qualities, one that we’ve known for quite a while.

‘I think he’s frustrated because he’s been behind Sam McCallum, who got a big move to Norwich for X-amount of millions and then came back on loan. So he’s been in a queue.

‘For us, it’s an opportunity to take a look and, from there, we will try to make some intelligent decisions. And also for him to look at us, which is equally as important.

‘I have to be careful what I say, this is someone else’s player first and foremost. Secondly, we haven’t signed the player and you have to wait and see how it unfolds.

‘In terms of taking him on loan or permanently, I believe both options could be available.’

Mason was introduced in the 16th minute in the friendly at Bristol City’s training ground.

A knock to the left knee of Lee Brown – believed to be bone bruising – saw the defender thrown into the action a little earlier than planned.

Cowley added: ‘The plan was for him (Mason) to come on at 60 minutes, but we had the choice of either letting our team go down to 10 men, which wasn’t the right thing to do.

‘So that was the reason we brought Brandon on. It then meant we had to make some tweaks with the second team which came on (on 60 minutes).’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.