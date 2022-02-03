Although the Blues boss admits the midfielder’s fractured spine will sidelined him for at least six weeks.

Williams was hospitalised on Monday night after sustaining a back injury during a collision with skipper Clark Robertson in the 2-1 defeat to Charlton.

Pompey are now awaiting results from a CAT scan scheduled to take place on Friday.

However, the fear remains Williams will not play again for the Blues, with his contract up at the season’s end.

Although Cowley is upbeat over the Irishman’s situation.

He told The News: ‘Obviously Shaun had a heavy collision on Monday, he was in a pretty bad way after the game.

Shaun Williams was forced off against Charlton with a back injury on Monday night. It has turned out he has a fractured spine. Picture: Robin Jones

‘He spent Monday night in hospital with a fracture to his spine. It’s to the L4, which is on the left-hand side.

‘The good news is it’s a stable fracture, but the muscles around it have naturally spasmed to protect the spinal cord and he is in quite a bit of discomfort at the moment.

‘It’s too early for us to be able to answer whether he plays again this season.

‘Shaun has undergone an MRI scan, but there was a lot of swelling still in the area and it’s not completely clear.

‘So we will do a further CAT scan on Friday and learn more from that.

‘I would say six weeks is the minimum he will be missing for – but I would anticipate slightly longer than that.

‘Sometimes a fractured spine sounds really bad. It’s not a nice injury by any stretch of the imagination, but it is a stable fracture and quite a small bone.

‘So there is a chance that he can heal – and could be available before the end of the season.’

Williams has made 27 appearances since his arrival from Millwall on a 12-month deal last summer.

And the Blues have sent their regards to a highly-respected member of the Fratton Park dressing room.

Cowley added: ‘We send Shaun our very best wishes.

‘He is going to be a real miss for us in the immediate future.’

