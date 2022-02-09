Tyler Walker has failed to net in four starts since last month arriving from Coventry on loan for the remainder of the season.

However, Cowley is buoyed by the 25-year-old’s performance against Burton – a display he regards as the striker’s best for the Blues so far.

Walker has found chances hard to come by since his Pompey bow at AFC Wimbledon, yet had the opportunity to break his duck in Tuesday night’s 2-1 triumph.

In particular, Ben Garratt saving from close range after the loanee had latched onto George Hirst’s header down from eight-yards out.

And while Walker is still awaiting to open his Blues goal account, Cowley is convinced the indications are that will happen very soon.

He told The News: ‘I thought Tyler had a couple of good chances against Burton, which is a positive for us because we know if he gets them, he’ll take them.

‘He’s getting better and better and that was the first game where I thought he looked a goal threat. We actually created chances for him and the relationships are building, sometimes it takes time.

Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt thwarts Tyler Walker from close range in the second half on Tuesday night's 2-1 Pompey win. Picture: Robin Jones

‘The players behind him have to really understand his runs. Tyler’s type of movement is very, very clever and I can start to see the relationships forming.

‘The good thing in the last two games is we’ve looked a real goal threat.

‘Even without having much of the ball on Saturday with 10 men at Oxford, we still created three clear-cut chances and managed to take two of them.

‘Burton could be our most chances created at home this season.

‘Tyler is getting sharper and sharper. He’s becoming more and more match fit and is starting to understand the players around him, how he can find space to suit their attributes and skills.

‘His skills are all around the timing of his movements. He’s really good out of people’s eyeline, like a ghost, he ghosts into space.

‘Sometimes it just takes time to marry these relationships up.’

Walker netted three times for Coventry in the opening half of the season, of which two arrived in the Championship.

He was dropped to the bench for Saturday’s trip to Oxford United, with Hirst and Ronan Curtis preferred.

Yet Cowley opted to play all three as the Blues claimed their first league win of 2022 on Tuesday evening.

Cowley added: ‘The games are coming thick and fast. We had Ronan and George up front at Oxford, while Burton was a different game with a different demand.

‘We moved Ronan to the eight and put Tyler back in the side, we know that if he gets chances he will score goals.

‘I’m actually looking forward to trying to find a way of getting Michael Jacobs, Marcus Harness and Tyler on the same pitch!’

