The Blues head League One for the first time in 12 months after racking up a fourth straight league win.

Understandably, the scintillating start has ramped up promotion expectations among the Fratton faithful, who find the Blues heading the likes of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday.

Naturally, Cowley admits he is ‘pleased’ with how his much-changed team has swiftly gelled this early into the challenge.

However, with 40 league matches remaining, he remains grounded.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘It’s only six games.

‘We’ve had a good start (to the season), particularly bearing in mind we have come together so late. Credit to the players for how they've worked on the pitch, but also off the pitch.

Danny Cowley's Pompey side are top of League One following their 1-0 triumph at Port Vale - a fourth successive victory. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘The start we are pleased with, but I don’t want to get carried away because there’s still a lot to do.

‘We had a lot of control against the ball at Port Vale, we had some good opportunities in the second half, but I still feel there were moments of the game we could have got better control.

‘That’s just about relationships and partnerships, how to react in certain moments, feeling the temperature and knowing exactly what to do in that moment – and that just comes together with time.

‘Football is ever-changing, there are so many different moments in the game, you can’t prepare the players in the group for every eventuality, every situation, so we need to gain a better understanding.

‘We are pleased with what we have done so far, but our feet are firmly on the floor and we’re reaching for the stars.

‘For us, it's just keep working hard.’

Pompey are presently joint top on 14 points with Ipswich, sharing identical goal difference.

Yet Cowley’s men occupy first spot courtesy of having scored one more goal than the Tractor Boys – 13 as opposed to 12.

Pompey last topped League One following a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury at Fratton Park on August 17, 2021.

Cowley added: ‘Against the ball, there is still work to do, but we are particularly pleased with our away form.

‘We know that defines us and I think we have good character in the group, which means we can go away to a difficult place like Port Vale and win.

‘The pitch was so dry, slow and difficult, we can’t always be free-flowing and it’s not always enjoyable.

‘Sometimes you have to dig in and earn the right – and you need good characters.’

