New Pompey goalkeeping coach Michael Poke has been running the rule over several triallists in the search for a third-choice keeper. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The Blues’ head coach wants a back up to Gavin Basunu and Alex Bass in the forthcoming campaign.

So far, three goalkeepers have been handed the chance to impress during pre-season training.

The first two have now departed Pompey, with the latest continuing to train under new goalkeeping coach Michael Poke.

Cowley has revealed the Blues have minimal finances earmarked for a third keeper, while have plans to loan their eventual choice out for experience.

And that has taken them down the route of youth and free agents.

Cowley told The News said: ‘We’ve got a really, really good young goalkeeper who is a first-year scholar in Conor Manderson.

‘We are really excited about him, but certainly we may well need a third goalkeeper.

‘There are some triallists in. Two went home last week and a new one has come this week. He’s big, 6ft 6in or 6ft 7in, you wouldn’t argue with him!

‘We want a young goalkeeper with potential, who we can then loan out and recall if needed.

‘That also fits in with where we are financially, where the budget is.

‘It would need to be someone who has played fewer than five games because then that gives us some freedom in terms of the emergency goalkeeper situation.

‘We wouldn’t take another loan goalkeeper because we already have one. If there’s a really good young one available, it has to be financially right.

‘We haven’t got any money for that third goalkeeper.’

However, the Blues would prefer an older goalkeeper to serve as their third choice.

